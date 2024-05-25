Top track

Balearic London

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joining the dots between original Balearic and modern sounds. For our second edition, residents Ben Gomori & Ruben Green will be joined by special guests Tigerbalm B2B Dennis Liber and Mark Hume 🪩

Expect to hear...

Piano house. ‘80s pop dubs and remixes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Gomori, Tigerbalm, Mark Hume

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open11:00 pm
120 capacity

