Breathedeep in Ibiza

Akasha Ibiza
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for our debut this season on the island. We are buzzing to start more regular events in Ibiza and can't wait to share this new era with all of you

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Akasha Ibiza

San Carlos, Santa Eulària des Riu, Islas Baleares 07850, España
Doors open11:00 pm

