Eville

DUST
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£7.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You are invited to Eville’s alternative prom this summer at Brighton’s hottest new venue Dust! Very special guests all the way from Ireland is sparkly alt-metal princess AILSHA, Brighton’s own pop-metal icons Chvpters and of course headlining are Brat-Meta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eville

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

