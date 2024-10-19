Top track

King of the Slugs

Fat Dog, Lip Critic

The Baby G
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$34.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fat Dog are one of London’s most exciting new bands, conjuring the sort of frenzied and wild live shows not seen in the capital for years. Their debut album WOOF. is a brilliant and mind-bending blend of electro-punk, rock’n’roll snarling, techno soundscap...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lip Critic, Fat Dog

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

