Cass Cwik, Dandy L. Freling, Lawrence Tome

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cass Cwik & the Small Gas Engines are a Chicago-based folk rock outfit led by songwriter Cass Cwik. They take the twangy charm of American folk and infuse 60s era rock that produces some excellent, ear-catching tunes that’ll have you yearning for more.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
Lawrence Tome, Dandy L. Freling, Cass Cwik

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

