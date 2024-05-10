DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa Mode: One Year Forward

The Office
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kissa Mode is back after 1 year of party experimentation and sound exploration. This time we wanted to go bigger and deeper with some serious selectors in a discrete location.

Although our 1 anniversary was in March, we're celebrating in May and happy to...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kissa Mode.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

fleet.dreams

Venue

The Office

1308 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

