Cordelia, Matinee Show

The Prince Albert, Stroud
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
GigsStroud
£13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cordelia - I Just Killed a Spider
About

Cordelia O’Driscoll is a storyteller. Her lifelong fascination with the lore of classic songwriters has grounded her in the folk tradition of meditating on life’s small moments. On her debut Caramel EP and its standout single ‘Little Life’, she muses on fu...

All ages
Presented by Prince Albert, Stroud.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Prince Albert, Stroud

Rodborough Hill, Stroud, GL5 3SS, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

