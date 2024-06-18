Top track

Dame Civile - Château de sable

Dame Civile

La Boule Noire
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Deux frères,
Une Pop incomparable
Un son doux et puissant
Une esthétique onirique et brute
Bienvenue dans l’univers de Dame Civile

Étant reconnus pour leur style unique et leurs sonorités, la popularité du duo Dame Civile n’a cessé de croître ces...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & MANY KIND DESIGNS
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

