DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Funk Club: Friendly Records DJs

The Lanes
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBristol
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome all you funk brothers and soul sistas to...

Late Night Funk Club: Friendly Records DJs!

Featuring:

- Friendly Records DJs

- Saturday 11th May / 10pm-3am

- The Lanes, Nelson Street

We’re approaching summer and Friendly Records DJs are he...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Body Rhythm Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.