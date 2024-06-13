DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You are invited to
Good Mourning - The End Of Molly Burman
Join us for a night of music and reminiscing as Molly Burman passes the torch onto the secret headliner.
Please wear black!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.