BOXOUT - SUMMER LINK UP AFTER PARTY

The Rainbow Cellar
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:30 pm
PartyBirmingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AFTER PARTY VIBES - LIMITED CAPACITY - TICKET ONLY

🗓 SATURDAY 22ND JUNE

⏰ Time:10.30PM - 2AM (Doors Close 11.30PM)

Resident & Guest DJ's

Dancehall, HipHop, RnB, Afrobeats + Amapiano

TICKET ONLY EVENT

BOXOUT FEST - https://link.dice.fm/J0e46a866f63...

This is an 20+ event.
Presented by Boxout UK.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley

Venue

The Rainbow Cellar

160 Digbeth, Birmingham B12 0LD
Doors open10:30 pm
200 capacity

