PiCKUPLiNES

Summer Club
Sat, 29 Jun, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a pool party with PiCKUPLiNES at The Summer Club.

Access to the pool is permitted with your ticket, but given capacity.

Please arrive early to avoid waiting in line. Doors close at 7PM sharp, and no entry will be allowed to any guests after t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Summer Club

8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens, New York 11101, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

