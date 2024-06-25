Top track

Modern Color

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 25 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Upsurge Agency presents Modern Color + Bug Bath + Oversize

Southern Californian melodic rock outfit Modern Color sonically reflects the rich and ever-growing hardcore and indie scenes surrounding them, taking influences and creating a sound all their own...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oversize, Bug Bath, Modern Color

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

