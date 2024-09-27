DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KARNAVAL (WITH LOVE) - Pass 2 jours

La Seine Musicale
27 Sept - 28 Sept
GigsParis
€99
About

Karnaval ("With Love") incarne le vibrant esprit de rébellion inhérent à l'histoire des carnavals à travers le monde. Né dans les années 1800 pour commémorer les rébellions qui ont aboli l'esclavage, cet événement rend hommage à l'héritage profond de ces c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Seine Musicale.
Lineup

4
99GINGER, La Creole, Rampage Sound and 4 more

Venue

La Seine Musicale

Île Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open5:00 pm

