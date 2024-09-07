Top track

Jim White & Marisa Anderson - The Quickening

Jim White & Marisa Anderson Duo

St Mary the Virgin
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsShrewsbury
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JIM WHITE & MARISA ANDERSON DUO is the collaboration between renowned drummer Jim White and acclaimed guitarist Marisa Anderson; it’s a natural union of two of the most intuitive players and listeners working in music. White and Anderson are each very in-d...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

St Mary the Virgin

St Mary's Church, St Mary's St, Shrewsbury, England SY1 1DZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

