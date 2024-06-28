Top track

Above & Beyond - We're All We Need - ilan Bluestone Remix ABGT Mix

Above & Beyond + Spencer Brown In Central Park - Utopia Pride

SummerStage in Central Park
Fri, 28 Jun, 5:30 pm
PartyNew York
$109The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us on Friday June 28th, for an exclusive dance event featuring one of the world's top DJs: Above & Beyond and Spencer Brown at their first-ever Pride in Central Park event.

The Grammy-nominated trio consistantly ranks among DJ Mag's Top 10, with sold...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jake Resnicow
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spencer Brown, Above & Beyond

Venue

SummerStage in Central Park

5th Ave, New York, NY 10021, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

