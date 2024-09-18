DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
»Am I trapped inside a movie?« »Did I hear this song years ago in a dream?« listeners of Roar may ask. No, be still your delusions. It’s just Mr. Evans, who has a knack for writing emotive melodies and skillful arrangements evocative of the times of yore....
