Top track

I Can't Handle Change

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ROAR

Lido
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Can't Handle Change
Got a code?

About

»Am I trapped inside a movie?« »Did I hear this song years ago in a dream?« listeners of Roar may ask. No, be still your delusions. It’s just Mr. Evans, who has a knack for writing emotive melodies and skillful arrangements evocative of the times of yore....

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roar

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.