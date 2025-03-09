DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Colossus Festival 2025 - Badges

Arlene’s Grocery, Baker Falls, Berlin, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall
4 Mar - 9 Mar 2025
GigsNew York
From $175.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The New Colossus Festival is a five day showcase festival taking place 4-9 March, 2025 at eight independent music venues on the Lower East Side and features over 150 emerging artists from all over the world as well as the Colossal Conversations music confe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Colossus Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Arlene’s Grocery, Baker Falls, Berlin, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall

New York, New York, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

