DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Cuerpo del Disco presenta San Junipero 2005
Una fiesta para traer al presente todos los hits de 2005 que nunca se fueron del todo (desde ‘Hung up’ de Madonna hasta ‘Robot rock’ de Daft Punk); para conmemorar el año en el que enterramos el indie rock y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.