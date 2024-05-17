DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Cuerpo del Disco presenta San Junipero 2005

El Sol
Fri, 17 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una fiesta para traer al presente todos los hits de 2005 que nunca se fueron del todo (desde ‘Hung up’ de Madonna hasta ‘Robot rock’ de Daft Punk); para conmemorar el año en el que enterramos el indie rock y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol y El Cuerpo del Disco
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El cuerpo del Disco, Vigente, Guillermo M. Ferrando

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

