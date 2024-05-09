DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy at Ryan's Bar N16

The Bakery below Ryan's N16
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday 9th May 2024 Collywobblers Comedy @ Comedy @ Ryan's Bar N16 Stoke Newington :

Sara Barron , Abandoman , Amy Gledhill , Sarah Bennetto , Shruti Sharma & MC Sion James

Collywobblers Comedy are very excited to bring a new monthly comedy night to le...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sara Barron, Abandoman, Amy Gledhill and 1 more

Venue

The Bakery below Ryan's N16

Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0UL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
110 capacity

