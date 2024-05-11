DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLUB MIX is the club night you all want to be at! The dance floor is hot and sweaty so be prepared to get in the mix. A night filled with great music, delicious drinks and vibrant vibes. Whether you're a local or just passing through, our eclectic atmosphe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.