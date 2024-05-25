DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Triana y Hermana Juana (live)

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Triana y Hermana Juana is a unique act on the London scene blending elements of Colombian and Caribbean music with jazz and funk, they perform a unique and hypnotizing sound using a mixture of acoustic and electronic instruments. Following the experimentat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.