DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The club night brings its signature blend of culture, music, and creativity to the dance floor, with a queer after-party that’s sure to go down in history.
Queer Bruk is an inclusive platform and club night that aims to bridge the gap between Afro-Caribbe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.