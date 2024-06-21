DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Bruk & Friends

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The club night brings its signature blend of culture, music, and creativity to the dance floor, with a queer after-party that’s sure to go down in history.

Queer Bruk is an inclusive platform and club night that aims to bridge the gap between Afro-Caribbe...

This is an 18+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amorphous, Jungle Kitty

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

