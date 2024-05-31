DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kick off the summer season with a unique quiz night celebrating two African giants, Ghana and Nigeria! This theme was so nice we had to do it twice.
For the first time ever, the All Nigerian Pub Quiz will be hosted in an actual pub: the legendary Prince o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.