The All Nigerian Pub Quiz: Ghana vs Nigeria II

Prince of Peckham
Fri, 31 May, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kick off the summer season with a unique quiz night celebrating two African giants, Ghana and Nigeria! This theme was so nice we had to do it twice.

For the first time ever, the All Nigerian Pub Quiz will be hosted in an actual pub: the legendary Prince o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The All Nigerian Pub Quiz & Prince of Peckham
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

