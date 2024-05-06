DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy @ Brockley Brewery : Mark Thomas & more

Brockley Brewery Taproom
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Monday 6th May 2024 Comedy @ Brockley Brewery : Mark Thomas, Steve Gribbin, Sapphire Mcintosh, Alex Martini & MC Sion James

Collywobblers Comedy are very excited to bring a new comedy night to legendary Brockley Brewery.

We bring you fantastic line up of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Alex Martini, Mark Thomas, Steve Gribbin and 2 more

Venue

Brockley Brewery Taproom

31 Harcourt Road, Lewisham, London, SE4 2AJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.