Arooj Aftab (usuarios Santander)

SALA APOLO
Tue, 29 Oct, 8:31 pm
GigsBarcelona
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Arooj Aftab

Transformative may not be an urgent enough word to describe the multi-hyphenate creative

Arooj Aftab. Rooted to a constellation of unmappable margins and elegant refusals, she lithely

moves against the weight of time and convention, honoring multiple tra Read more

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Tours.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arooj Aftab

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:31 pm

