Jay Nortown & Max Brachais - You Are a Lot

Max Brachais & Jovigibs

MODE
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
Free

Jay Nortown & Max Brachais - You Are a Lot
About

Step into the vibrant beats of Max Brachais this Thursday at MODE. Born in France and raised on the sunny shores of Las Terrenas, Max brings a rich tapestry of electronic rhythms, from deep techno to playful house. His love for vinyl and nuanced understand...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

