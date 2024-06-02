DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Showcase Briciola FringeMI

Villaggio Barona
Sun, 2 Jun, 4:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Classe 02, briciola nasce sulla riviera romagnola e approda a milano

appena sedicenne, dove con in spalla la chitarra comincia a portare la sua

musica in diversi locali della città. “canzoni da cameretta”,una scrittura

ironica e spigolosa, animata da un...

Nessun limite
Presentato da Villaggio Barona.

Villaggio Barona

Via Ettore Ponti 21, 20143 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

