Classe 02, briciola nasce sulla riviera romagnola e approda a milano
appena sedicenne, dove con in spalla la chitarra comincia a portare la sua
musica in diversi locali della città. “canzoni da cameretta”,una scrittura
ironica e spigolosa, animata da un...
