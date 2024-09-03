Top track

Soumik Datta + Tommy Khosla and Mow Ray

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:00 pm
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Within You Without You (arr. Johannes Marmén)
About

Soumik Datta is more than a sarod virtuoso. A polymath composer, producer, bandleader, TV presenter and Artistic Director of the Soumik Datta Arts charity, his work embraces traditional and contemporary art forms to address the urgent issues of our times....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
Lineup

Soumik Datta, Tommy Khosla

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

