DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gauchoworld: Issue 5 Launch Party at Jazz Cafe

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 3 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

The cultural hub at the forefront of contemporary art & music lands on our doorstep to celebrate its 5th bi-annual magazine launch.

With previous guests and cover stars such as Nia Archives, Sam Gellaitry, Arthi, and Jyoty, we know they're not messing aro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Broodoo Ramses, Qendresa, Emma Korantema and 2 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

