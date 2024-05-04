Top track

South House - Cinco De Mayo Day Party

Industry City
Sat, 4 May, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $39.66

About

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photogra...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Industry City

238 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

