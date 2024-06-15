Top track

Al Olender's Birthday Show

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$24.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For singer/songwriter Al Olender, facing her fear of the truth has been a cleansing, often cathartic process that’s led to the kind of revelations she had previously thought unobtainable. On her debut full-length album Easy Crier, the Upstate New York base...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Al Olender

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

