DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pi Amuri - FringeMI

Cortile Via Belinzaghi 11
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il nostro desiderio è stato quello di dare voce ad alcune storie che accadono in silenzio ma sono potenti. Lo scenario che fa da contesto è quello della criminalità organizzata, ma le storie che vogliamo raccontare parlano principalmente di coraggio. Il...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Lineup

Venue

Cortile Via Belinzaghi 11

Via Giulio Belinzaghi 11, 20159 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.