DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gemma Rogers

Doña
Fri, 10 May, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Gemma Rogers

Gemma Rogers is a London based singer-songwriter.

Having released her debut LP ‘No Place Like Home’ to critical acclaim in 2022. (In Steve Lamacq’s Top Ten LP’s of the year) Her Single ‘My Idea Of Fun’ won the BBC 6 Music ‘Round-Table’.

Gemma followed up Read more

Event information

GEMMA ROGERS - COMING FOR THE TOP - Single launch Gig / Party

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gemma Rogers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gemma Rogers

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.