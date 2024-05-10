DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gemma Rogers is a London based singer-songwriter.
Having released her debut LP ‘No Place Like Home’ to critical acclaim in 2022. (In Steve Lamacq’s Top Ten LP’s of the year) Her Single ‘My Idea Of Fun’ won the BBC 6 Music ‘Round-Table’.
Gemma followed up
GEMMA ROGERS - COMING FOR THE TOP - Single launch Gig / Party
