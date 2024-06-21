DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Module Name: HEAVEN'S ARENA
Test Subjects:
**
Amnesia Scanner (Live A/V)**
DJ Garbage b2b Rebushka
DJ Sarah Bonito
Hainafromachina
Kavari (Noise Set)
Klaudio b2b Blood of Aza
Minna-no-kimochi
Mvcoko
Nanzhen Yang
PLUSHB4BY b2b Aft3rsen
Reikko b2b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.