DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HEAVEN'S ARENA: Eastern Margins x SYPHEN x HYPOXIA

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £14.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Module Name: HEAVEN'S ARENA

Test Subjects:
**
Amnesia Scanner (Live A/V)**

DJ Garbage b2b Rebushka

DJ Sarah Bonito

Hainafromachina

Kavari (Noise Set)

Klaudio b2b Blood of Aza

Minna-no-kimochi

Mvcoko

Nanzhen Yang

PLUSHB4BY b2b Aft3rsen

Reikko b2b...

This is an 18+ event
HYPOXIA, SYPHEN and Eastern Margins
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Amnesia Scanner, Sarah Bonito, KAVARI and 1 more

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.