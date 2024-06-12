DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tribunal / Mares of Thrace / The Oldest Sea / Hiroe

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:00 pm
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tribunal: Mournful gothic doom from Vancouver, Canada.

https://linktr.ee/tribunaldoom

Mares of Thrace: Blackened noise-doom duo from Calgary, Canada.

https://linktr.ee/maresofthrace

Oldest Sea: Ethereal heaviness from NJ.

https://linktr.ee/Oldestsea...

All ages
Presented by Mares of Thrace
Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

