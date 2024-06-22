DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Zero 7 (DJ) presents: Swim Surreal

Headrow House
Sat, 22 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zero 7 will be digging out some of their favourite records for a special DJ set to celebrate new project SWIM SURREAL.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Natural Selection.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zero 7

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs