somesurprises, Suzanne Kraft, Harriet Brown

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
About

2220 hosts a night of mid-summer guitarish cloud and haze and foggy bedroom r&b with Seattle's somesurprises and LA's Suzanne Kraft and Harriet Brown.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.
Lineup

Harriet Brown, Suzanne Kraft, somesurprises

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

