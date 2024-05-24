Top track

Cheerful Desolation Choir / Tiny The Bear

Notch Brewing Brighton
Fri, 24 May, 5:30 pm
Live Music Fridays In The Biergarten Featuring:

Cheerful Desolation Chior
https://thecheerfuldesolationchoir.bandcamp.com/

Tiny The Bear
https://tinythebear.bandcamp.com/

5:30PM FREE Notch Brewing Brighton

This is an 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
