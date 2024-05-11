DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MAKE IT CLAP - Sound System

Wanderlust
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJParis
About

LES NUITS MAKE IT CLAP

Les billets ne garantissent pas l’entrée dans l’établissement. La direction se réserve le droit d’entrée à la porte.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Wanderlust.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

