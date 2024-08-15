Top track

The Color Fred, Sleep Cycles, Off Guard, Ghost Tour

The Kingsland
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Color Fred

Sleep Cycles

Off Guard

Ghost Tour

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

The Color Fred, Sleep Cycles

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

