Neon Naked Life Drawing in Bethnal Green

Three Colts Tavern
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
£18.50
Join us at The Three Colts in Bethnal Green for a fantastic Neon Naked Life Drawing workshop!

Experience an evening of vibrant and artistic fun that's unlike any other.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Three Colts Tavern

199 Cambridge Heath Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E2 0EL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

