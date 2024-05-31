Top track

The Cure - Just like Heaven

Scared To Dance: Brighton Special

Komedia Brighton
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scared To Dance is back in Brighton at Komedia!

Our guest DJ is the music journalist Simon Price joining resident Paul Richards. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, Blondie, The Cure, Joy Division, Gang of Four, Wet Leg, Pulp, Alvvays,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scared To Dance.
Lineup

Simon Price, Paul Richards

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

