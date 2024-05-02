DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abi Nav, Taylor Sackson

The Mint
Thu, 2 May, 8:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39
If you'd like to make a reservation to secure your table, please visit: https://themintla.com/dinner-reservation/

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Taylor Sackson

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

