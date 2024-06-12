Top track

Goca Dünya

Altin Gün

Largo Venue
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Altin Gün

A unique combination of Turkish folk and psychedelia underpinned by cheery pop hooks, Dutch band Altın Gün bring something different to the table. Recruiting members via Facebook, bassist Jasper Verhulst set out to reinvigorate the ’70s Antolian rock he fi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

THE GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED TURKISH PSYCH-FOLK INNOVATOR RETURNS WITH A GROUNDBREAKING NEW COLLECTION OF REINVENTED, ANATOLIAN FOLK SONGS. Now the five piece outfit will drop two new originals, kırık cam and Valahi Yok, both will be released April 9 2024 o...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Altin Gün

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

