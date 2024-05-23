Top track

Song of the Highest Tower

Cut Worms

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Max Clarke is the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and musician presently known as Cut Worms. Cut Worm’s new Self Titled album continues Clarke's exploration of what he calls “pop essentialism”. Mining the golden hits of yesteryear for a timeless sound, he...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

Cut Worms

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

