Asha Puthli

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Returning to the global stage after 44 years, one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

With a unique silken, ethereal soprano and a taste for boundary-pushing, this legendary artist is one of the most successful vocalists to come out of India. From Bomb...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asha Puthli

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

