Mvtant + Leroy Se Meurt

Goldener Salon
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MVTANT was conceived in the fall of 2016 as a cassette tape industrial project: motorik lines pulse out of analog and primitive digital synthesizers while chains and screams sampled from VHS tapes onto 12-bit machines provide nightmares textures. In additi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
MVTANT, Leroy Se Meurt

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

