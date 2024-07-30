Top track

Sama’ Abdulhadi - Reverie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sama' Abdulhadi à la Plage de l'Hotel Amour

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour
Tue, 30 Jul, 6:00 pm
DJNice
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sama’ Abdulhadi - Reverie
Got a code?

About Sama’ Abdulhadi

Sama’ Abdulhadi didn’t seek out the role of Palestinian culture ambassador when she started DJing in her hometown of Ramallah. It wasn’t until she took a trip to Lebanon that she even figured out she was most drawn to techno, but over the course of the nex Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Sama’ Abdulhadi, pionnière de la techno palestinienne, s'est révélée sur la scène effervescente de Beyrouth avant de captiver le monde avec sa première au Boiler Room de Ramallah, vue plus de 11 millions de fois. Engagée, elle développe la scène musicale l...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HOTEL AMOUR NICE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Venue

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour

47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.