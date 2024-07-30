DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sama’ Abdulhadi didn’t seek out the role of Palestinian culture ambassador when she started DJing in her hometown of Ramallah. It wasn’t until she took a trip to Lebanon that she even figured out she was most drawn to techno, but over the course of the nex
Sama’ Abdulhadi, pionnière de la techno palestinienne, s'est révélée sur la scène effervescente de Beyrouth avant de captiver le monde avec sa première au Boiler Room de Ramallah, vue plus de 11 millions de fois. Engagée, elle développe la scène musicale l...
