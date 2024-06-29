Top track

Cenote

Blanche by Day with Sainte Vie

Between The Bridges
Sat, 29 Jun, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
About

For our second Blanche, by Day event, we invite melodic techno artist Sainte Vie.

From his beginnings as a Rock band leader to a celebrated electronic music figure, the Mexican producer has graced global stages from Burning Man to Coachella and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blanche London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sainte Vie

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

